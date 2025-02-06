Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday (Feb 6), replied to the Motion of Thanks debate in the Rajya Sabha, saying that President Droupadi Murmu's speech was inspiring and effective and a guide for the future of all people.

“The president discussed in detail all the topics like India's achievements, the world's expectations from India, the self-confidence of the common man, and the resolve for a developed India. She has also shown the future direction of the country. The speech of the President was inspiring, effective and a guide for the future for all of us,” PM Modi said.

'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'

Attacking the Congress party over “dynasty politics”, the Prime Minister said that the entire party is dedicated to just one family thus, the motto of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' will not work for them.

“A lot has been said about 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' here. I don't understand why people are fretting over this. It is a shared responsibility of everyone and the people of India have chosen us for exactly this. However, to expect Congress to understand this slogan and how it works would be a major mistake. The entire party is dedicated to just one family, and thus, for it to work with the motto of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' is impossible,” he said.

“Congress prepared such a model of politics in which there was a blend of lies, fraud, corruption, nepotism and appeasement. Where there is a blend of all these things, there can be no 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas'. The supreme in Congress' model is 'family first', and that is why their policies, their tone have been involved in managing that,” the Prime Minister added.

'Nation First'

PM Narendra Modi said that his party has constantly worked with the idea of ‘Nation First’ and the countrymen have seen them deliver their promises.

“Family first is the primary concern for Congress' model. Thus, their policies, functioning, and speeches - have all been focussed on ensuring this. I'm grateful to the nation for choosing us to serve for the third time. The people of India have tested our policy of progress and have seen us deliver on our promises. We've constantly worked with the idea of 'Nation First',” he said.

“During Congress tenure, there was appeasement in everything. It was their way of doing politics. After 2014, India got an alternate model of governance. This model is not focused on appeasement but on satisfaction,” PM Modi added.

BR Ambedkar

The Prime Minister accused the Congress of insulting Bharat Ratna BR Ambedkar saying that the party made all efforts to defeat him twice in the Lok Sabha polls.

“Congress had hatred and anger towards B R Ambedkar. They made all efforts to defeat him twice in Lok Sabha polls. They never considered him for the Bharat Ratna. The people of this country have respected Baba Saheb's contributions to the nation and today, Congress is being forced to say 'Jai Bhim', albeit unhappily,” he said.

