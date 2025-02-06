Opposition MPs staged a protest on Thursday (Feb 6) demanding a discussion in Parliament about the deportation of 104 Indian nationals from the United States.

Advertisment

Several MPs, including Amritsar MP Gurujit Singh Aujla, joined the protest, wearing handcuffs to symbolise the alleged mistreatment of the deportees.

Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla voiced his concerns, saying, “The way they were brought in was wrong. They were humiliated. Their hands and feet were chained. When our government already knew that they were going to be deported, then they should have sent a commercial flight to bring them back.”

“They went there illegally, but they did not commit any huge crime after going there... We have given a notice to the Speaker and there may be a discussion on this,” Aujla further stated.

Advertisment

Congress General Secretary KC Venegaal, Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav, and several other leaders donned handcuffs outside the Parliament's main entrance, alleging that Indian citizens were subjected to inhuman treatment. The leaders held placards that read "Humans, Not Prisoners."

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "Those who were showing the dream of making India Vishwaguru, why are they silent now? Indian citizens are deported to India by being handcuffed like slaves and in inhumane conditions. What the external affairs ministry is doing? What did the govt do to protect children and women from this disrespect? We want the government to reply to this and allow the opposition to discuss the issue in parliament..."

#WATCH | MPs of the opposition parties including Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav hold a protest outside the parliament over the issue of deportation of alleged illegal Indian… pic.twitter.com/aUCpbEOK1Q — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2025

Advertisment

Also read: 'Engaging with US to ensure deportees are not mistreated,' says Jaishankar as US deports 104 Indians

Meanwhile, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "A lot of things were said that President Trump and PM Modi are very good friends. Why did PM Modi let this happen? Couldn't we have sent our own aircraft to bring them back? Is this how humans are behaved with? That they are sent back handcuffed and shackled?...EAM and PM should answer."

A US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants landed in Amritsar on Wednesday (Feb 5).

This is the first such batch of Indians deported by the Donald Trump administration as part of a crackdown against illegal immigrants.

(With inputs from agencies)