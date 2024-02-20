Congress leader Sonia Gandhi elected unopposed to Upper House from Rajasthan

The former president of the Indian National Congress (INC) Sonia Gandhi was elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan on Tuesday (Feb 20).

Assembly Secretary Mahaveer Prasad Sharma said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Chunnilal Garasiya and Madan Rathore were also elected unopposed to the Upper House from the state.

The officer said that as no other candidates were contesting, the three leaders were elected to Rajya Sabha unopposed. The tenure of Rajya Sabha members Manmohan Singh (Congress) and Bhupendra Yadav (BJP) is ending on April 3.

The third seat fell vacant after the BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena resigned from the House in December after being elected MLA.

From Gujarat, BJP president JP Nadda and three other party candidates were declared elected to Rajya Sabha unopposed.

There were four vacant Rajya Sabha seats in the state and as many candidates, all of the ruling BJP had filed their nomination papers.

Returning Officer Reeta Mehta declared all four BJP candidates elected unopposed as no other candidates had filed nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat on four vacant seats.

Also read: Maratha reservation bill passed in Maharashtra assembly

Diamond baron Govindbhai Dholakia, BJP leaders Jasvantsinh Parmar and Mayank Nayak were three other candidates elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha.

The BJP has 115 members and the Congress 70 in the 200-member assembly. There are 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan. After the results, Congress has six members and the BJP four. × Sonia Gandhi's letter to Rae Bareli voters

Gandhi wrote an emotional letter dated Feb 14 to the voters of her Rae Bareli constituency in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

Amid speculations, Gandhi revealed that due to health and age issues, she will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Rae Bareli - a constituency she has represented since 2004.

In the letter, which was in Hindi, she told the voters, "I am proud to say that whatever I am today, I am because of you and I have always done my best to honour your trust. Now on account of health and age issues, I will not contest the next Lok Sabha election."