India: Maratha reservation bill passed in Maharashtra assembly

Government of western Indian state of Maharashtra on Tuesday (Feb 20) approved a bill to grant reservation to Marathas above the 50 per cent mark during special session of Maharashtra legislature. The bill for 10 per cent reservation for the Maratha community was approved by the state government headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The bill was tabled in the state legislative assembly and was subsequently passed.

The Marathas are historically dominant community in the state of Maharashtra, the official language of which (Marathi) derives its name from the warrior community. In 17th and 18th century, the Maratha Empire spanned 80 per cent territory of modern-day India and was a major military and political force even the British had to take great efforts to subdue before establishing colonial reign over India.

The Maratha reservation bill approved on Tuesday is similar to the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act, 2018, introduced by the then Devendra Fadnavis government.

This is the third time in a decade that government in the state introduced bill for Maratha quota. The bill was tabled in the legislature during a special session called after months of agitation led by Maratha leader Manoj Jarange Patil. He is currently on a hunger strike in Jalna district in Maharashtra.

State government has approved Maratha reservation based on a report submmitted by the Maharashtra Backward Class Commission (MBCC) headed by chairman Justice (Retired) Sunil Shukre.

Maharashtra already offers 10 per cent quota for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). The Maratha community has been the biggest beneficiary of this in past.

MBCC submitted a report on the social and educational backwardness of the Maratha community after what it said was a survey of 25 million households in the state in a span of just nine days. Critics of the survey allege that the number of households visited is not as high as it is being described.

This is not the first time Maratha reservation has been approved by Maharashtra government. In 2014, then state chief minister Prithviraj Chavan approved 16 per cent reservation for Marathas and promulgated an ordinance. But the measure was stayed by Bombay High Court.

In 2018, Maharashtra State Reservation for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act was passed by government headed by then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Sixteen per cent resrvation was granted. However, as it took total reservation percentage above 50 per cent, the Supreme Court of India said in 2021 that there was no justification to breach the 50 per cent limit.