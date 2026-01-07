/Congress leader Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi's hospital, doctors share health update: Details here

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who turned 79 last month, was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on Monday evening after experiencing respiratory issues. She has been given antibiotics and other supportive medications. Now her condition is quite stable, and responding well to the treatment, according to a report by the news agency ANI said citing a hospital statement.

Meanwhile, a hospital authority told news agency PTI that she was admitted for a routine check-up and has been placed under observation of a chest physician. They further noted that Gandhi has a problem with a chronic cough and she frequently visits for regular check-ups.

Doctors respond

Ajay Swaroop, chairman of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said doctors found that Sonia Gandhi’s bronchial asthma had worsened slightly due to cold conditions and Delhi’s poor air quality after a thorough medical evaluation. As a precaution, she was admitted for observation and further treatment.

"She was experiencing respiratory discomfort, and upon medical examination, it was found that her bronchial asthma had been mildly exacerbated due to the combined effects of cold weather and pollution. As a precautionary measure, she was admitted for further observation and treatment. At present, her condition is absolutely stable," Swaroop said in a statement.

Swaroop said she had complained of breathing discomfort, but her condition is now stable and she is responding well to treatment. Doctors will decide on her discharge based on her progress in health, and she is expected to be released within a day or two.