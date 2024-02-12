Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar calls Pakistanis 'biggest asset' of India

Congress leader and former minister Mani Shankar Aiyar triggered row controversy after saying that Pakistanis are the "biggest asset of India". Lauding the South Asian nation, the former diplomat claimed that he had never been to any country where he had been welcomed with such open arms as he was in Pakistan.

"The Pakistanis, from my experience, have been the people who react perhaps overreact to the other side. If we are friendly, they are over-friendly and if we are hostile, they get over hostile," Aiyar was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper.

Aiyar's remarks were made during a session titled "Hijr Ki Rakh, Visaal Kay Phool, Indo-Pak Affairs", on the second day of the Faiz Festival at Alhamra in Lahore on Saturday (Feb 11).

The former ambassador recalled his time as consul general in Karachi, stating that he and his wife were well-treated. He has also written about several incidents in his book, such as "Memoirs of a Maverick". The Pakistani media outlet said in its report that his book shows Pakistan as a completely different country from what the Indians imagine.

According to the report, Aiyar said that goodwill was needed but instead of goodwill, there had been something opposite during the last 10 years since the formation of the first Narendra Modi government.

As quoted, he said, "All I ask the people (of Pakistan) is to remember that (PM) Modi has never received more than one-third of the votes but our system is such that if has one-third of the votes, he has two-thirds in the seats. So two-thirds of Indians are ready to come towards you (Pakistanis)."

The Congress leader emphasised the importance of opening communication channels between the two countries, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "biggest mistake" of not engaging in talks with Pakistan.

Reaction to Aiyar's remarks

Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, who is BJP State Vice President in Andhra Pradesh, said: "Elections are coming and so are the rhetorical statements of @INCIndia leaders!"

Referring to the "biggest asset" comment, Reddy said, "Dear Mani Shankar ji, they may or may not be India's asset, but Congress is surely the biggest asset of #Pakistan."

BJP leader Uday Garudachar said, "Everybody across the world is fine with you, as long as you're fine. If we fool around, they will also fool around. It is his (Mani Shankar Aiyar's) personal view. We would love for Pakistan to behave with us and lead a nice life along with us so that there's harmony amongst both countries."