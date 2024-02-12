Rashtriya Lok Dal joins NDA ahead of general election in a major setback to I.N.D.I.A bloc

In a major setback for I.N.D.I.A bloc, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary confirmed on Monday (Feb 12 that his party will contest the upcoming Indian General Election in alliance with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

RLD is a regional political party based in the Indian states of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and was part of the I.N.D.I.A bloc.

While speaking to the media after the move, Chaudhary said that the party has taken this "decision in a short period of time, considering the situation". He added that there had been no "big planning" behind the decision.

RLD was founded by Ajit Singh, who is the son of the former prime minister of India, Charan Singh in 1996. It was a breakaway faction of the Janata Dal. The decision was announced on the birth anniversary of the party's founder.

With this latest move, RLD has become the second party to walk out of the I.N.D.I.A alliance in the last one month after Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) in Bihar state.

Political experts have said that RLD's addition to NDA will boost NDA chances in during the Lok Sabha elections in the western regions of Uttar Pradesh state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently asserted in Parliament that his party will get 370 seats and the NDA will cross 400 in the polls to the 543-member House.

TDP to join NDA again?

In another major development, reports have emerged that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) might join NDA as recently the Indian politician Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who is the president of TDP, met Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda.

After the meeting, speculations are rife that the political parties may join hands in Andhra Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls to be held simultaneously in the South Indian state.