Congress forms three-member committee to address Sachin Pilot's grievances

Congress has finally agreed to constitute a three-member committee to address the grievances raised by rebel leader Sachin Pilot.

Earlier in the day, Pilot met senior party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on Monday, the first time since the political crisis in Rajasthan began.

"Sachin Pilot met with ex-Congress President Rahul Gandhi & expressed his grievances in detail. They had a frank, open & conclusive discussion. Sachin Pilot has committed to working in interest of Congress party & Congress govt in Rajasthan, said KC Venugopal, General Secretary, All India Congress Committee (AICC), reported news agency ANI.

"Following this meeting, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has decided that the AICC will constitute a three-member committee to address the issues raised by Sachin Pilot & the aggrieved MLA and arrive at an appropriate resolution thereof."

Earlier, sources close to Pilot said that the meeting lasted for nearly two hours and the Pilot camp was assured that all their concerns will be settled, said news agency PTI.

Other sources also said that the rebel leader is in touch with top leadership and formula is being worked upon for Pilot's return.

The political crisis in Rajasthan began after Pilot and 18 other MLAs rebelled against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government, which led to Pilot's removal as deputy chief minister and state party head.