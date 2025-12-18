/Competition Commission of India reviewing ‘antitrust violation’ by IndiGo. Details inside

Google Preferred
Gulshan Parveen
Dec 18, 2025
This came after recent disruptions that hit flights across India. IndiGo cancelled about 4,500 flights earlier this month due to poor pilot roster planning. 

India's competition regulator announced on Thursday (Dec 18) that it was reviewing the allegation of antitrust violation by IndiGo. This came after recent disruptions that hit flights across India. IndiGo cancelled about 4,500 flights earlier this month due to poor pilot roster planning. This stranded tens of thousands of passengers in one of India's biggest aviation disruptions.

The Competition Commission of India "has taken cognizance of information filed against IndiGo in the context of the recent flight disruptions witnessed in the aviation sector, across various routes," it said in a press statement.

"Based on the initial assessment, the Commission has decided to proceed further," it added, without giving details of the allegations or cases filed.

