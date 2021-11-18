'Comfortable and easy': First 'pod hotel' inaugurated at Mumbai Central railway station

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and the Indian Railways have introduced the “pod concept” of bed-sized rooms at the Mumbai Central railway station. The rooms aim at making people's journey "comfortable and easy," said the Ministry of Railways.

Travelling by train on a short business trip or taking a group of students on a tour, POD rooms at Mumbai Central station are here to make your journey comfortable and easy.

Welcome to the new-age Pod retiring rooms by @RailMinIndia at Mumbai Central.

A pod hotel comprises various small capsule-like rooms. The aim is to provide affordable overnight accommodation for those who cannot afford it otherwise. "Travelling by train on a short business trip or taking a group of students on a tour, POD rooms at Mumbai Central station are here to make your journey comfortable and easy," the Ministry of Railways wrote on Twitter.

The facility at Mumbai Central has a total of 48 pods, which are further divided into three categories - 30 classics, 7 ladies only, 10 private. One is for the differently-abled.

As per IRCTC, the tariffs will vary, based on requirements. It will be around ₹999 per person for 12 hours, going up to ₹1,999 per person for 24 hours.

The first pod hotel on the Indian Railways was inaugurated virtually by the Union minister of state for Railways Raosaheb Danve from the Churchgate station in south Mumbai. The minister also inaugurated various passenger amenities.

The concept of a pod hotel originates from Japan. They include various facilities like WiFi, air conditioning, key card access, washrooms and CCTV surveillance.