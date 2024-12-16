New Delhi, India

Delhi continues to experience a coldwave for the second consecutive day on Monday (Dec 17), as temperatures plummet across the city.

Safdarjung, a key weather station representing the city’s climate, recorded a minimum temperature of 4.5 degrees Celsius on Monday (Dec 17), which is four degrees below the normal for this time of year.

More cold expected in the coming days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the cold wave will intensify in the coming days. Due to calm winds and high humidity, shallow fog is also expected to develop in several areas, further lowering temperatures. The minimum temperature at Safdarjung is expected to remain around 5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, (Dec 18).

Lower temperatures in other areas

The cold was felt across different parts of Delhi, with Pusa in west Delhi recording the lowest temperature at 3.5 degrees Celsius. Ayanagar also reported a chilly 4 degrees Celsius. The IMD confirmed that both of these areas were experiencing coldwave conditions on Monday.

Coldwave warning for Northern States

In addition to Delhi, the IMD has issued a coldwave warning for several northern states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, and parts of western Uttar Pradesh. These regions are likely to see continued cold weather in the days ahead.

Air quality worsens amid cold waves

As the temperature dropped, Delhi’s air quality also took a turn for the worse. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 334 at 4 am on Monday, indicating ‘very poor’ air quality.

Air Quality Index (AQI) Breakdown

- 0-50: Good

- 51-100: Satisfactory

- 101-200: Moderate

- 201-300: Poor

- 301-400: Very Poor

- 401-500: Severe

The current AQI of 334 places Delhi in the ‘very poor’ category, suggesting a significant impact on health, especially for vulnerable groups.

