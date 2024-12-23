New Delhi, India

The Delhi High Court on Monday (December 23) denied anticipatory bail to dismissed IAS trainee Puja Khedkar, who is accused of “misrepresenting and falsifying facts” in her UPSC application. The court also withdrew the interim protection from arrest previously granted to her.

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh, who delivered the ruling, stated that there is prima facie evidence against Khedkar and noted that her actions appeared to be part of a "larger conspiracy to manipulate the system."

The court observed that the case represents a "classic example of fraud" not only against the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), but also against society as a whole. Justice Singh added that granting anticipatory bail could hinder the ongoing investigation into the alleged conspiracy.

“This court is prima facie satisfied that a strong case has been made out, and the conduct in question is part of a larger conspiracy, which can only be uncovered if the investigating agency is allowed to proceed unhindered. The steps taken by the petitioner were part of an organised effort to manipulate the system, and the investigation would be adversely affected if anticipatory bail were granted,” said Justice Singh.

In September, the central government discharged Khedkar from the Indian Administrative Services after allegations emerged that she had fabricated her identity to gain additional attempts in the UPSC Civil Services Examination. Officials confirmed that her dismissal followed a formal enquiry into the allegations.

Khedkar is accused of providing false information in her 2022 UPSC Civil Services Examination application to claim reservation benefits. Both the Delhi Police and the UPSC opposed her plea for pre-arrest bail.

Khedkar, however, has denied all accusations. The UPSC initiated actions against her in July, including filing a criminal complaint, for allegedly using a fake identity to gain additional attempts in the civil services exam.

The Delhi Police subsequently registered a First Information Report (FIR) against her under sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act, and the Right of Persons with Disabilities Act.

(With inputs from agencies)