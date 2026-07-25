/Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke diagnosed with typhoid fever

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday (July 25) revealed that he had been diagnosed with typhoid while the protests were underway. The CJP-led movement demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and raised broader concerns about the country's education system.

"As you know, I have been unwell for the last few days. The reports are out and I have been diagnosed with typhoid," Dipke said in a video message shared on X.

Dipke said he was undergoing treatment and receiving intravenous medication. "The treatment is going on. I am getting IV drips every day. But I want to thank all the cockroaches who are protesting peacefully across the country," he said.

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He thanked protesters across the country for participating peacefully in the demonstrations and contributing to the movement's success.

"I really want to thank all the cockroaches protesting peacefully nationwide, and congratulations to all for making this movement a success," he said.

The CJP's protest later culminated in Pradhan's resignation. Following the resignation, a CJP delegation held talks with Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh. The group subsequently announced the withdrawal of its protest after receiving assurances from the government on some of its demands, including no legal action against students who participated in the demonstrations.

The Cockroach Janta Party welcomed Pradhan's resignation but initially said it would continue its agitation at Jantar Mantar until all its demands were met.

"Kaha jaata tha iss sarkar mein istife nahi hote. Jhukti hai duniya, jhukaane wala chahiye," Dipke said.

"We have done it," he added, noting that Pradhan's resignation marked the first resignation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

In his resignation letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pradhan highlighted his long-standing association with education and reaffirmed his commitment to the aspirations of India's youth.

"For more than four decades, I have been associated with students, teachers, and the cause of education reform. I have always believed that a strong, inclusive, and forward-looking education system is the foundation of a strong nation," Pradhan said.

Meanwhile, reacting to Pradhan's resignation, Dipke's mother, Anita Dipke, said she was immensely proud of her son and recalled the emotional ordeal their family went through during the protests.

"I am very happy... I feel very proud... I was scared at times because he was beaten. I kept worrying about what might happen to him... They slapped him. I felt terrible. I couldn't sleep. I stayed awake until three or four o'clock in the morning. I couldn't eat either. Both of us lost our appetite and couldn't sleep. Since June 7, we haven't felt like doing anything at home," she said.

Praising her son, Anita added, "He has done a tremendous job... He's still very young, yet he has accomplished something so significant at such a young age. I am extremely proud of him."