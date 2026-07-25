/CJP declares end of agitation after government concedes to their remaining demands

The third round of talks between the Centre and representatives of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at the Consitutional Club of India in New Delhi ended on Saturday after the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. In a joint press conference the CJP said that the government has agreed to their demands and that it was withdrawing the protests.

The CJP urged protesters to return home and end agitation with immediate effect.

"We withdraw the agitation in good faith and hope for positive steps - We withdraw our agitation - request all protestors to return to home. We declare that we withdraw our agitaion with immediate effect," declared CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka.

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The first demand that the government agreed to was withdrawal of all FIRs against protesters in Delhi. Second is to give maximum possible compensation to the family members of the affected.

A five point charter was also submitted by the students regarding reforms in examination which the government said it will discuss the suggestions with their representatives.

Government also vowed not to take any action in the future related to the protests and organisers.

President accepts Pradhan's resignation

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan from the Union Council of Ministers, while Cabinet Minister Pralhad Joshi will take additional charge of the Education Ministry, according to an official statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan.