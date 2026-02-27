/CIK secures arrest warrants against UJC chief, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen operatives

In a significant development aimed at dismantling long-standing terror networks in the Valley, Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) has secured Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) against four alleged operatives of the banned outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, including its chief and other senior functionaries.

The warrants were issued by the Court of the Additional Sessions Judge TADA/POTA (Special Judge designated under the NIA Act) in Srinagar in connection with FIR No. 05/1996 registered at Police Station CIK under Sections 121, 121-A, 153-A, and 153-B of the Ranbir Penal Code, read with Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Sections 2/3 of the E&IMCO Act.

Among those named is Mohammad Yousuf Shah, also known as Syed Salah-ud-din, a resident of Soibugh, Budgam. Shah is described by investigators as the chief of the so-called United Jihad Council (UJC) and Hizbul Mujahideen. Officials allege that he has been involved in multiple terror-related cases registered across various police stations in the Kashmir Valley.

The court also issued warrants against Ghulam Nabi Khan, alias Amir Khan, a resident of Liver Srigufwara, Anantnag, who is alleged to be the Deputy Supreme Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen. Investigators claim he has been involved in recruitment, coordination of militant activities, and other terror-related operations.

Another accused is Sher Mohammad, also known as Bahadur or Riyaz, a resident of Malangam, Bandipora. Authorities allege that he served as a commander within the outfit and is implicated in cases registered under the UAPA and EIMCO Act.

CIK also named Nasir Yousuf Qadri, originally from Sheeltang, Habbakadal, Srinagar, and later residing in Bemina. According to officials, he is associated with Hizbul Mujahideen and allegedly linked to operations of Kashmir Media Service, which authorities claim disseminates propaganda and issues threats.

The case dates back to April 5, 1996, when Police Station CIK, Srinagar, registered the FIR following information that Pakistan-based handlers were allegedly motivating and facilitating Kashmiri youth to undergo arms training in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir with the objective of waging war against India.

Officials said the move reflects CIK’s continued efforts to pursue long-pending terror-related cases and to bring those accused of threatening the sovereignty and integrity of the nation within the ambit of law.