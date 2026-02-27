Google Preferred
LOGIN

BAFTA winning film Boong set to release in theatres on THIS date

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Feb 27, 2026, 19:53 IST | Updated: Feb 27, 2026, 19:53 IST
BAFTA winning film Boong set to release in theatres on THIS date

When will Boong release in cinemas? Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

After bagging a BAFTA award, the Manipuri film Boong is all set to release in cinemas. Farhan Akhtar announced the release date. Read to know more details. 

Manipuri film Boong, written and helmed by Lakshmipriya Devi, which recently bagged an award at the BAFTAs, will be re-released in India next month. The first-ever Indian film to win the most prestigious BAFTA award has grabbed the attention of netizens. Earlier, the movie had been released in cinemas in September last year in select cities in the PVR INOX.

When will Boong re-release in Indian cinemas?

Taking to the X handle, Farhan Akhtar made the announcement of the release date. Along with the poster of the film, the caption read, “A journey of innocence, love and resilience.” Witness India's BAFTA Award-winning film, in cinemas on 6th March."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Soon after the announcement, netizens too expressed their excitement for watching the film and one user wrote, "Is this re-opening across the country? If so, please ensure a release in Manipur too. People over there deserve it the most." Another user wrote, "Everybody can watch it in cinemas. Thank you for making this happen. @FarOutAkhtar @lakshmipriyadevi." “Can't wait. Thank you for making this film,” wrote the third user.

All about Boong

The production companies include Excel Entertainment, Chalkboard Entertainment and Suitable Pictures. Boong got official selections at various international film festivals held in India and abroad. Boong starred Gugun Kigpen, Bala Hijam, Angom Sanamatum, Vikram Kochhar, Nemetia Ngangbam, Jenny Khurai and Hamom Sadananda, among others.

The film had its world premiere at the Discovery section of the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival on September 5, 2024. At the 79th British Academy Film Awards, it won Best Children's & Family Film and became the first Indian film to win a BAFTA.

Trending Stories

Other accolades by the film Boong are the International Asian Film Festival Canada in 2024 for the category of Excellence in Feature Filmmaking and the 17th Asia Pacific Screen Awards Australia, 2024, in the category of Best Youth Film.

About the Author

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Share on twitter

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

Trending Topics