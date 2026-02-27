BAFTA winning film Boong set to release in theatres on THIS date

Manipuri film Boong, written and helmed by Lakshmipriya Devi, which recently bagged an award at the BAFTAs, will be re-released in India next month. The first-ever Indian film to win the most prestigious BAFTA award has grabbed the attention of netizens. Earlier, the movie had been released in cinemas in September last year in select cities in the PVR INOX.

When will Boong re-release in Indian cinemas?

Taking to the X handle, Farhan Akhtar made the announcement of the release date. Along with the poster of the film, the caption read, “A journey of innocence, love and resilience.” Witness India's BAFTA Award-winning film, in cinemas on 6th March."

Soon after the announcement, netizens too expressed their excitement for watching the film and one user wrote, "Is this re-opening across the country? If so, please ensure a release in Manipur too. People over there deserve it the most." Another user wrote, "Everybody can watch it in cinemas. Thank you for making this happen. @FarOutAkhtar @lakshmipriyadevi." “Can't wait. Thank you for making this film,” wrote the third user.

All about Boong

The production companies include Excel Entertainment, Chalkboard Entertainment and Suitable Pictures. Boong got official selections at various international film festivals held in India and abroad. Boong starred Gugun Kigpen, Bala Hijam, Angom Sanamatum, Vikram Kochhar, Nemetia Ngangbam, Jenny Khurai and Hamom Sadananda, among others.

The film had its world premiere at the Discovery section of the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival on September 5, 2024. At the 79th British Academy Film Awards, it won Best Children's & Family Film and became the first Indian film to win a BAFTA.