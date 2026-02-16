/Chorwan 11 clinch title as 6th Gurez Ice Cricket Premier League concludes amid snowy spectacle in Valley

The sixth edition of the Gurez Ice Cricket Premier League concluded on a high note today in the snow-clad valley of Gurez Valley in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, with Chorwan 11 emerging victorious over SMCC Markoot in a thrilling final played on ice. The Final witnessed an overwhelming public response, with approximately 1600 spectators including men, women, and children — gathering to witness the thrilling contest and support their teams in the snow-clad valley with subzero temperatures. Organised by the Indian Army, the annual winter tournament witnessed enthusiastic participation from 32 teams representing remote villages of Gurez and Tulail. The event was attended by senior officials from the Army and the Civil Administration, reflecting strong institutional support for the unique sporting initiative.

In the summit clash, Chorwan 11 delivered a commanding performance to defeat SMCC Markoot Tulip by 58 runs and lift the coveted trophy. Batting first, Chorwan posted a competitive total of 112 runs, setting a target of 113 for Markoot. In response, Markoot struggled against disciplined bowling and were bowled out for 55 runs in just 13 overs. “I am sincerely grateful to the Indian Army for organising this tournament and giving local players a platform to showcase their talent. Managing the pitch in such heavy snowfall is never easy, but they handled it remarkably well. This event has provided a valuable opportunity for youngsters to display their skills and passion for the game. I hope the tournament continues in the coming years and grows bigger and better with new additions each season.” said Javed Ahmad, Captain Chorwan team.

Ayub starred with the ball, claiming four crucial wickets in the final and earning the Man of the Match award. His consistent performance throughout the tournament also secured him the Best Bowler title, finishing with an impressive 18 wickets. ''I was given the Man of the match today and was the best bowler of the finals. I am thankful to the Indian Army for always supporting us and organising this every year, I want Gurez to be put on the International Map, there is a lot of talent in the Village and the Indian Army helps us to promote it every year, ''said Ayub, Man of the Match.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Zahid was declared the Best Batsman of the series for scoring 117 runs in the tournament, while Altaf was named Man of the Series for his all-round brilliance, amassing 100 runs and taking 10 wickets.

Over the past six years, the Gurez Ice Cricket Premier League has evolved into a much-anticipated annual event. The primary objective of the league is to promote sports and provide constructive engagement for youth in far-flung areas that remain snow-bound and cut off from the rest of the region during the harsh winter months. Despite heavy snowfall and challenging terrain, the tournament has steadily grown in scale and popularity. What began as a local sporting initiative has garnered widespread attention, with visuals of cricket matches played on snow-covered grounds going viral in previous editions and earning praise from cricket enthusiasts around the world.