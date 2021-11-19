China deploys bomber along border with India: Report

Amid tensions with India along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), reports claim the Chinese Air Force has deployed the H-6K bomber along the border with India.

Reports said China's state-run television had shown footage of the H-6K bomber flying over mountains. Reports claimed the bomber is usually stationed in Shaanxi province but was positioned in Kashgar near Xinjiang which belongs to PLA's Western Theatre Command on the border with India.

The H6-K bombers are armed with cruise missiles.

The latest development comes as India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar said that India-China relations have been going through a "particularly bad patch".

Jaishanker asserted that China had taken "actions in violation of agreements" without "credible explanation". Indian and Chinese troops were involved in a clash at Galwan Valley in June last year in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

China claimed four of its soldiers had also lost their lives although reports claimed the causalities on the Chinese side was much higher.

Earlier this year China had declared it was ready to start the disengagement process in the north and south banks of the Pangong lake, however, reports say it has fortified areas along the border and carried out large scale infrastructure development.

Last month, military commanders of the two sides had met to resolve the disengagement issue but the meeting ended in a stalemate.

On Thursday, both sides agreed to hold the fourteen round of commander-level talks in order to sort out the friction points along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

(With inputs from Agencies)