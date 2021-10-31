China's Air Force decoded: How PLAAF is evolving its tactical strategy

J-20 aircraft 'Black Eagle'

NATO calls the J-20 aircraft "Black Eagle", reports say the front portion resembles the F-22 Raptor and the rear section Sukhoi T-50. A Russian company has denied reports that it has given stealth technology to Chengdu J-20 fighter aircraft.

China's fighter jet has PL-12C/D and PL-21 air to air missiles (AAM) including PL-10 short-range AAM.

China has begun deploying its Xianglong high altitude reconnaissance UAV in airfields in western China and to Hainan island.

The country displayed its confidence as it unveiled the rocket-powered, high-speed Wuzhen-8 and the Gongji11 stealth unmanned combat aerial vehicle during the 70th-anniversary parade.





