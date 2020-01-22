China coronavirus: Viral outbreak forces India to strengthen airport safety laws

Every nation has been attempting to safeguarding its citizens from the deadly coronavirus, India included.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation ordered the passengers arriving in India from China and Hong Kong to undergo a thermal screening process.

International airports across the nation have been ordered to screen passengers, including the ones located in cities such as Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin as well as Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

The order comes in continuation of the advisory from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the National Center for Disease Control.

Airlines are instructed by the government to make in-flight announcements requesting passengers with a history of fever and cough to declare so to State Health Authorities.

[ A woman wears a mask as she walks past a health warning poster at hospital in Hong Kong, China (Courtesy: Reuters) ]

Passengers visiting Wuhan in the last fortnight are also urged to declare it. Passengers are required to fill up the self-reporting forms before departure to facilitate review upon arrival.

Thermal screening of passengers will be conducted. Airline staff will be responsible for bringing passengers to health counters before the immigration check.

All healthy passengers and crew members will be allowed to continue their journey. Public Health Authorities will be notified in case any ill passenger or crew member is confirmed as a probable case of coronavirus.

Travellers who develop symptoms after visiting affected cities within 28 days are urged to visit the nearest hospital facility. They are also urged to notify the concerned Airport Health Office and State or District Health Authorities.