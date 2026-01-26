/Chandigarh belongs to Punjab: CM Mann says state remains without its own capital despite making the greatest sacrifices for the country

On the 77th Republic Day, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann highlighted Punjab's sacrifices in safeguarding the nation and expressed dissatisfaction with being the only state without its own capital. He assured that the Punjab government under him would make all-out efforts to secure Chandigarh as the capital of the state.

"Despite making the greatest sacrifices for the country, Punjab is the only state in India that does not have its own capital. On this Republic Day, I would also like to say that we will put in our best efforts for Punjab and its capital, Chandigarh. We will do whatever is necessary," Mann said in his Republic Day address in Punjab's Hoshiarpur.

The chief minister's remarks voiced one of Punjab's long standing demand to designate Chandigarh as the capital, the city which is currently serving as the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

Centrally administered Chandigarh remain one of the points of contention between neighbouring Punjab and Haryana as both states sought designation of the city as the exclusive capital of their states.

Chandigarh, originally built as Punjab's capital, made joint capital following the 1966 Punjab Reorganisation Act, which carved Haryana out of Punjab, while the city was designated a Union Territory and the property of the city was divided 60:40 between Punjab and Haryana.

Punjab consistently passes resolutions demanding the transfer of the city to their state, as it maintains that the city was built for them as a replacement for Lahore, while Haryana often pushes for its 40% share of land and resources to be fully recognised and separated. The Punjab and Haryana High Court serves both states and the UT, with the Governor of Punjab acting as the administrator.



Mann further highlight achimenes of the AAP government in securing investment of over Rs 1.49 lakh crore for Punjab since 2022, leading to the creation of more than five lakh jobs.



The chief minister also expressed gratitude for including Punjab's tableau in the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in the National capital. "It is a matter of immense pride for Punjab and the Sikh community that today, the tableau dedicated to the 350th martyrdom anniversary of 'Hind Di Chadar' Sahib Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, was featured in the Republic Day parade. The martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji stands as an enduring testament to human rights, religious freedom, and justice. It continues to inspire us to stand resolutely against injustice and oppression. Our government remains committed to ensuring that every section of society is familiarised with the history and legacy of Guru Sahib Ji," he said on X.