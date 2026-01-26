/Australian Open 2026: Jannik Sinner reaches third successive quarter-final

Jannik Sinner defeated fellow Italian Luciano Darderi in straight sets to move into the Australian Open quarter-finals at the Margaret Court Arena on Monday (Jan 26). The world No. 2 was sharp from the first game and stayed in control with his strong serve and powerful groundstrokes. The Italian won the match 6-1, 6-3, 7-6(2) and showed why he is one of the favourites for the title this year. Although Darderi tried to fight back in the third set and pushed Sinner into a tie-break, Sinner stayed calm and finished the match with confidence. It was another solid performance from the defending champion as he continues his strong run in Melbourne and keeps his dream of a third straight Australian Open title alive.

From the start, Sinner looked comfortable on the court and wasted no time in putting Darderi under pressure. He broke early in the first set and used his pace and accuracy to control the rallies. Darderi tried to stay aggressive, but Sinner’s depth and consistency made it difficult for him to find openings. The first set was over quickly, showing the gap in confidence and experience between the two players on this big stage.

The second set followed a similar story. Sinner continued to dominate with his serve and kept pushing Darderi back with powerful baseline shots. He mixed his play well, using sharp angles and timely drop shots to keep his opponent guessing. Darderi showed flashes of quality but struggled to hold his ground for long stretches. Sinner’s calm approach helped him close the set without any trouble.

Third set was decided by a tie-breaker

The match became more competitive in the third set when Darderi lifted his level and played with greater freedom. He started taking more risks and found better timing on his shots, which brought energy to the contest. The crowd got involved as the rallies became longer and more intense. For a moment, it looked like Sinner could be pushed into a longer battle.