/‘I'm upset’: Djokovic’s playful reply after Sabalenka breaks his Grand Slam record

The Australian Open 2026 is in full swing, and Melbourne has already witnessed big performances, close battles, and new records. From young talents to experienced champions, the tournament continues to deliver moments.

In one such moment, Novak Djokovic found himself in the spotlight after Aryna Sabalenka broke one of his special Grand Slam records. The tennis great reacted with a playful I’m upset message, along with an angry emoji, which quickly caught attention online.

Also read | How Carlos Alcaraz can break 47-year-old record of THIS tennis stalwart in Australian Open

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Sabalenka reached the quarterfinals after defeating Victoria Mboko 6-1, 7-6 (1) in straight sets. That victory gave her 20 straight tiebreak wins in Grand Slam matches, pushing her past Djokovic’s record of 19 in the Open era.

The French Open’s official X account shared the milestone, and Djokovic replied soon after. His comment was light and friendly, showing respect and the strong bond the two stars share.

Sabalenka has been brilliant at the Australian Open in recent years. This is her fourth straight quarterfinal appearance. She won the title in 2023 and 2024 and finished runner-up last season. Her form again makes her a strong title contender.

In the next round, she will face 18-year-old Iva Jovic, who defeated Yulia Putintseva with confidence and control in her previous match.

Djokovic also reached the quarterfinals after receiving a walkover. His opponent Jakub Mensik withdrew because of an abdominal injury, giving the Serbian star extra rest before the tough matches ahead.

He earlier achieved his 400th career Grand Slam match win by beating Botic van de Zandschulp in the third round. The Australian Open is Djokovic’s most successful Slam, where he has won a record 10 titles at Melbourne Park.