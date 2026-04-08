/Celebrations erupt across Kashmir valley after Iran ceasefire announcement

Widespread celebrations were witnessed across multiple districts of the Kashmir Valley following reports of a ceasefire involving Iran, the United States, and Israel. Residents in several areas took to the streets, expressing support for Iran and hailing the development as a victory for the Iranian people.

In Srinagar, particularly in the Shia-dominated locality of Saida Kadal, groups of men, women, and children gathered in large numbers, waving Iranian flags and chanting slogans in solidarity with Iran. Similar scenes were reported from other parts of the Valley, where people celebrated by distributing sweets and sharing the news with neighbours.

“We are celebrating today, especially in light of the recent warning from Donald Trump, who demanded that Iran surrender or sign a deal, threatening destruction otherwise. But Alhamdulillah, despite this pressure, the people of Iran stood firm. They came out into the streets, even gathering at places that were reportedly targeted, and declared that they would never bow their heads before oppression '', said Hadi Abbas, A local.

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Celebrations were also observed in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district, as well as in Magam and Pattan areas of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district, and in parts of Bandipora district. Witnesses said that public gatherings could be seen in many towns and villages, reflecting a widespread emotional response to the ceasefire announcement.

“In the end, the United States stepped back from its aggressive stance. Despite strong warnings and threats, including talk of devastating military action, those words did not fully materialise. A ceasefire was reached, and negotiations moved forward, with several of Iran’s key positions reflected in the discussions. The earlier rhetoric about extreme measures, including nuclear options, now appears to have been more about pressure than reality,” said Aaqib Hussain, A local.