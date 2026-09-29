/‘CEC has become a puppet’: Kharge demands Gyanesh Kumar’s removal, lists 5 demands

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday (Sept 29) called Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar a "puppet" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing the Modi government of weakening India’s democratic foundations.

Speaking at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in New Delhi, Kharge alleged that voter names were being removed from electoral rolls through calculated conspiracies.

"The Modi government has systematically and conspiratorially hollowed out the strong democratic foundation that our forefathers built through their sacrifices and dedication over the last 12 years," he said.

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"Names are being removed from voter lists through calculated conspiracies, and the Chief Election Commissioner has become a puppet of the Modi government," Kharge added.

The Congress chief also demanded PM Modi’s resignation on moral grounds, accusing him of pressuring the CEC. He said Gyanesh Kumar had no right to continue in office and should be removed immediately.

"Under these circumstances, he (Gyanesh Kumar) has no right to remain in office and should be removed immediately. Furthermore, the Prime Minister, under whose pressure he acted in this manner, should himself resign on moral grounds," he said.

Kharge lists five demands over voter lists

Kharge outlined five demands from the Congress over changes to voter lists and the election process.

The party has sought the publication of complete data on major changes in electoral rolls. It also wants voters whose names have been removed to receive full information and an opportunity to appeal.

The Congress has demanded that political parties receive voter lists and other essential data in a simple format and on time.

Kharge also called for independent and time-bound investigations wherever serious discrepancies are found. His fifth demand was greater transparency in crucial data and decisions related to elections so that political parties cannot claim that information is being withheld.

Kharge said the issue was important ahead of elections in five states in 2027. He said the Congress must protect voters’ rights and keep public trust in the election process intact.

Opposition leaders back Rahul Gandhi’s allegations

Several opposition leaders have supported Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of widespread voter deletions in Delhi’s Bela Estate.

Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad said the government and Election Commission were seeking to deprive voters of their rights and stressed the importance of an independent poll body.

"The government and the Election Commission want to deprive voters of their rights on a large scale," he said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray and UBT Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray announced a joint protest march against the Election Commission on October 4.

Raj Thackeray said the march would begin from Byculla and proceed to the BMC headquarters.

"For several years, we have consistently raised questions regarding EVMs and the arbitrary actions of the Election Commission, yet no solution has been found so far," he said.

"I would like to invite all parties to join this protest march," Raj Thackeray added.

Two Congress leaders arrested for defacing CEC’s Agra home

Earlier on Tuesday, Agra Police arrested two Congress leaders for allegedly defacing the wall and main gate of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s home in Agra.

The words "Gyanesh Gaddar, Gyanesh Chor" (Gyanesh traitor, Gyanesh thief) were allegedly written on the property.

Police arrested Anil Yadav, Provincial General Secretary (Organisation) Azamgarh, and Mukesh Dhanger, District President Congress Mathura, after they allegedly fled the spot. The two were arrested along with their vehicle.

The Congress has been protesting against the Chief Election Commissioner amid the controversy over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. Congress and other opposition parties will meet on Wednesday to discuss a joint strategy to take the protest forward.