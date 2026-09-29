/Iran warns ‘no infrastructure will remain safe’ if its security is not guaranteed as it awaits US response on Hormuz plan

Iran on Tuesday (Sept 29) threatened attacks on infrastructure across the Middle East if its security was not guaranteed, as Tehran awaited a formal US response to its proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who is also the country’s parliament speaker, issued the warning.

"In a region where we cannot sell oil, no one else will sell oil either; or if our security is not guaranteed, no infrastructure will remain safe," Ghalibaf said, according to a video released by Iranian state television.

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The statement came after US President Donald Trump dismissed Tehran’s proposal. However, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said he expected Washington to send a formal response on Tuesday.

Araghchi said Qatari intermediaries had discussed ideas with Iran and would raise the matter with US officials before conveying Washington’s final response.

"The Qataris hope this will be done by tomorrow," Araghchi said late Monday while speaking in New York during the UN General Assembly.

"The current focus is solely on the Strait of Hormuz, and the reopening of the strait is contingent upon the fulfilment of certain conditions that we have communicated to the other side," he added.

Iran’s conditions for reopening Strait of Hormuz

Last week, Araghchi held discussions in New York with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Iran has demanded a seven-day ceasefire across the Middle East, including Lebanon, where its ally Hezbollah is regularly bombarded by Israel, as a condition for ending its blockade.

Tehran is also seeking the unfreezing of Iranian assets abroad, the lifting of sanctions on its oil sector and an end to the US naval blockade on its ports.

IRGC rejects US claim that Hormuz remains open

Meanwhile, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards rejected the US claim that the Strait of Hormuz remains open.

"The US claim that it remains open is false," said spokesperson Hossein Mohebi.

"Sneaking a few hundred barrels of oil through under the cover of darkness -- with transponders turned off and at great cost -- does not constitute the strait being open," he said.

"A truly open strait is one where, as in the past, at least 125 vessels would pass through daily, transporting a minimum of 20 million barrels of oil and petroleum products.

Iran has maintained a blockade on commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz since the war began in late February following US-Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic.

Before the conflict, the shipping route carried a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas.