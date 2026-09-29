/J&K assembly withdraws bills on MLAs’ salaries and allowances, passes pension amendment

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Tuesday withdrew Bills seeking an increase in the salaries and allowances of the Chief Minister, Ministers and Members of the Legislative Assembly following objections raised by BJP legislators. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, while responding to the objections, said there was no dissenting note in the House Committee that had recommended the proposed increase.



He said BJP members were seeking higher salaries and allowances while also attempting to politicise the issue by referring to the problems faced by daily wagers. “I was never in favour of it. If a single member opposes, it will never pass. I withdraw the Bill,” Abdullah said.



The House subsequently voted by majority in favour of withdrawing the legislation. The three Bills had sought to enhance the salaries and allowances of the Chief Minister, Ministers and Members of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. Separately, the Assembly passed a Bill seeking to amend the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature Members’ Pension Act, 1984.

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The legislation, introduced as L.A. Bill No. 15 of 2026, was moved by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Minister Incharge of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, for consideration and passage. The Bill seeks to amend the existing law and provide for matters connected with or incidental to it.