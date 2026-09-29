/BJP MLAs walk out of J&K Assembly, call statehood resolution ‘unconstitutional’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs on Tuesday staged a walkout from the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly after objecting to the resolution on statehood passed by the House a day earlier, calling it “unconstitutional.” The BJP legislators created an uproar in the House and raised slogans against the government. They also alleged that Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather was acting in a partisan manner. During the proceedings, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma again raised the issue of the removal of the Speaker.

Responding to Sharma, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather asserted his authority and said he was aware of the powers vested in his office. “I know my powers. I have already told you yesterday about the procedure. Don’t teach me,” Rather told the LoP. “Hooliganism will not work here,” the Speaker added.

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The exchange came a day after BJP MLAs served a notice seeking the removal of the Speaker and raised slogans inside the House, including “Kursi Chhodo, Kursi Chhodo, Speaker Sahab.” The BJP has maintained that the statehood resolution was unconstitutional, while the government has defended the legislative proceedings and the resolution. The BJP members subsequently walked out of the House amid the continued protests.

Earlier on Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah questioned the Centre’s repeated assertion that statehood will be restored to Jammu and Kashmir at the “right time”, asking what parameters determine when that time will arrive. Speaking in the backdrop of the controversy over the statehood resolution moved by him in the J&K Legislative Assembly, Abdullah said amendments brought to the resolution, including by legislators from his own party, had given the BJP an opportunity to protest inside the House.