/J&K assembly passes statehood resolution. Omar Abdullah: If statehood depends on end of militancy, decision will depend on Pakistan

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Monday passed Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s resolution calling for the immediate restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, amid strong protests and a walkout by BJP legislators. Reacting to the Centre’s repeated assertion that statehood would be restored at the “right time”, Abdullah questioned what parameters would determine when that time would arrive.



Abdullah said that if the Centre’s position were that statehood could be restored only after militancy ends completely, the decision would effectively depend on Pakistan. “If it is being said that statehood will be restored after militancy ends completely, then the decision will depend on Pakistan,” Abdullah said, alleging that Pakistan was responsible for militancy in Kashmir.



He also questioned whether security or militancy were being treated as the parameters for determining the “right time” for restoring statehood. The resolution has triggered a confrontation between the ruling benches and the BJP, particularly over references to earlier Assembly resolutions, including the June 26, 2000 resolution on autonomy, which called for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s pre-1953 constitutional position. The resolution also referred to an Assembly resolution dated November 6, 2024.

Add WION as a Preferred Source



As the autumn session resumed, BJP legislators led by Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma entered the Well of the House and raised slogans against the Omar Abdullah-led government. BJP members also protested against Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather and moved a formal motion seeking his removal.



BJP MLA R.S. Pathania informed the Speaker that the party had submitted the notice, alleging bias in the conduct of House proceedings and claiming that the opposition was not being given adequate opportunity to place its objections on record. Speaker Rather repeatedly urged the protesting members to return to their seats and warned that hooliganism would not be allowed, indicating that disciplinary action could follow if the disruption continued.



The BJP legislators continued their protest inside the Well of the House while proceedings were underway and later walked out of the Assembly. Abdullah also alleged that the Chief Secretary had written to the Speaker regarding the statehood resolution, conveying the government’s position that the resolution should not be discussed on the ground that the matter was sub judice.



The Chief Minister further raised the issue of the prolonged vacancy in the post of Advocate General of Jammu and Kashmir. He said a name had been proposed for the position nearly two years ago, but the Union Territory still had no Advocate General.