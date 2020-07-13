CBSE results announced; no merit list to be announced this year

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced class 12 exam resuts on Monday noon at its official website cbseresults.nic.in.

A total of 88.78 per cent students passed the exam this year, which is 5.38 per cent more than previous year's pass percentage, which was 83.40 per cent.

Education Minsiter Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank took to Twitter to announce the release of results and to congratulate the students.

"Dear Students, Parents and Teachers!@cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class XII and can be accessed at https://t.co/kCxMPkzfEf. We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, Student's health & quality education are our priority," he tweeted.

This year too girls have topped the list with a pass percentage of 92.15 per cent and among boys the pass percentage is 86.19 per cent. Pass percentage among transgender students is 66.67 per cent.

CBSE will not release any merit list this year.

