CBSE removes chapters on secularism, nationalism from syllabus to reduce course load

The board has taken this step to reduce the course load during COVID times as the students have been attending online classes ever since the schools got shut in March.
India's Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to reduce its syllabus by 30 per cent for classes 9 to 12 for the 2020-21 session to compensate for academic loss during the pandemic.
Some chapters that have been removed from the syllabus include secularism, nationalism, federalism, demonetisation, GST, India’s foreign relations with neighbouring countries and citizenship.
The Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' took to Twitter and said: “Looking at the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and the world, CBSE was advised to revise the curriculum and reduce the course load for the students of classes 9 to 12. Considering the importance of learning achievement, it has been decided to rationalise syllabus up to 30% by retaining the core concepts.”
Some important chapters excluded from the syllabus (class-wise):
