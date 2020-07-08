CBSE removes chapters on secularism, nationalism from syllabus to reduce course load

India's Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to reduce its syllabus by 30 per cent for classes 9 to 12 for the 2020-21 session to compensate for academic loss during the pandemic.

The board has taken this step to reduce the course load during COVID times as the students have been attending online classes ever since the schools got shut in March.

Some chapters that have been removed from the syllabus include secularism, nationalism, federalism, demonetisation, GST, India’s foreign relations with neighbouring countries and citizenship.

The Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' took to Twitter and said: “Looking at the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and the world, CBSE was advised to revise the curriculum and reduce the course load for the students of classes 9 to 12. Considering the importance of learning achievement, it has been decided to rationalise syllabus up to 30% by retaining the core concepts.”

Some important chapters excluded from the syllabus (class-wise):

Class 9th:

Complete chapters on population, democratic rights and food security in India (History)

Use of passive voice prepositions (English)

Triangles, Introduction to Euclid's geometry and histogram (mathematics)

Mere Bachpan ke din by Mahadevi Verma (Hindi)

Class 10th:

The midnight visitor, How to tell wild animals (English)

Magnetic Effects of Electric Current: Electric Generator, Direct current. Alternating current: frequency of AC. Advantage of AC over DC. Domestic electric circuits, Chapters on Metals and non- metals, heredity and evolution, functioning of a lens in the human eye, sources of energy (Science)

Stree Siksha ke Virodhi Kutarko ka Khandan by Mahavir Prasad Dwivedi (Hindi)

Class 11th:

GST

Federalism, citizenship, nationalism and secularism

Chapters on Heat engine and refrigerator, heat, temperature, heat transfer- conduction, convection and radiation

Class 12th: