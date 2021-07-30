CBSE Class 12 results 2021 announced on cbseresults.nic.in - Click here to know more 

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results for class 12th soon. The enrolled students can access their results using their respective roll numbers at cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

The students did not receive their admit cards with their roll numbers since the board examinations were cancelled owing to the current Covid-19 outbreak.

As a result, the board has opened the “Roll Number Finder-2021” window.

The result can also be downloaded from digital platforms such as the DigiLocker website (digilocker.gov.in) and the app.



99.37 % students pass, girls outshine boys

Girls outshone boys in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 board exams results.

This year, over 70,000 students received a score of 95% or higher, and over 1.5 lakh received a score of 90% or higher.

This year, 99.13 percent of males and 99.67 percent of girls passed their board exams.

According to the CBSE, results for over 65,000 students in class 12 are still being compiled and will be released on August 5.

Because of the aggressive second wave of Covid-19, the board exams were cancelled this year, and the results will be announced based on the board's alternate evaluation procedure.

Steps to check the result:

Go to cbseresults.nic.in to access the CBSE results portal.

Select the appropriate result link.

Fill up the needed information.

Please press the submit button.

On your smartphone or computer screen, your CBSE 12 results 2021 will be shown.

Examine your results thoroughly.

Make a copy of it and keep it with yourself.