/CBI reveals digital trail behind NEET UG 2026 paper leak through WhatsApp groups, Telegram chats and photos

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case before the Special CBI Court at Rouse Avenue, alleging that messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and an intrinsic digital network were used to leak the examination paper days before the test. According to the agency, forensic analysis of mobile phones seized during the investigation uncovered chats, PDF files, photographs of the question paper, and other digital evidence. Investigators said the electronic evidence helped reconstruct the chain of events through which confidential examination material allegedly moved from National Testing Agency (NTA) subject experts to intermediaries and eventually to candidates.

The NEET UG examination was conducted on May 3 but was later cancelled following allegations of a paper leak. A re-examination was held on June 21. The controversy also had a tragic impact, with several students reportedly dying by suicide after the paper leak surfaced. NEET is among India's toughest competitive examinations and serves as the national-level entrance test for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate medical courses. The examination is conducted by the National Testing Agency.

‘AP Broker’ contact and ‘NEET 2026’ WhatsApp group

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According to the CBI, the main accused, Yash Yadav, had PDF copies of the leaked NEET-UG 2026 question paper stored on his phone. Forensic analysis also revealed frequent communication on Telegram with a contact saved as "AP Broker," who was later identified as co-accused Shubham Madhukar Khairnar. Investigators also recovered similar digital evidence from the devices of other accused individuals. Among them was an alleged WhatsApp group titled 'NEET 2026', found on the phone of accused Manisha Sanjay Waghmare. The CBI alleges that the group formed part of the communication network used to circulate the leaked examination paper.

The investigation indicates that the confidential question paper passed through multiple intermediaries, including subject experts, private brokers, and operators, before allegedly reaching students, rather than being leaked directly from NTA experts to candidates. Call detail records, mobile phone extraction reports, and forensic analysis of seized electronic devices reportedly corroborated witness statements and established communication links among the accused. The CBI further said that the electronic evidence matched the sequence of events described by witnesses during the investigation.

Blank cheques and educational certificates used as security

The investigation also revealed alleged financial arrangements linked to the paper leak. According to the CBI, blank signed cheques, original educational certificates, and other documents were exchanged as security to guarantee payments after the leaked paper was delivered. The agency has treated these recoveries as corroborative evidence supporting the alleged commercial conspiracy behind the examination paper leak.