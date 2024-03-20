Cash-for-query case: Lokpal orders CBI to probe TMC leader Mahua Moitra

The Lokpal of India, the anti-corruption authority, on Tuesday (Mar 19) ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to register and probe the cash-for-query case against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra.

The investigation will be under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) and the CBI has been asked to submit findings within six months.

"We direct the CBI, under Section 20(3)(a) to investigate all aspects of the allegations made in the complaint, and submit a copy of the Investigation Report within a period of six months from the date of receipt of this order."

Last year in December, Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha for "unethical conduct". But she challenged her expulsion and moved to the Supreme Court.

For the upcoming election, she has been renominated by the party as its candidate from the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal.

The order came in response to a charge filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey, who claimed Moitra had asked questions in the Lower House of Parliament in exchange for cash and gifts from Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

A committee of judicial members Justice Abhilasha Kumari, Archana Ramasundaram, and Mahender Singh noted that the claims against the TMC leader were serious and substantiated by credible evidence.

Referring to Moitra as the RPS in the document, Lokpal's order read: "After careful evaluation and consideration of the entire material on record, there remains no doubt regarding the fact that the allegations levelled against the RPS, most of which are supported by cogent evidence, are extremely serious in nature, especially in view of the position held by her."

"Therefore, in our considered opinion, a deeper probe is required to establish the truth... It is a duty cast upon us and, indeed, the mandate of the Act, that all attempts be made to root out corruption and corrupt practises that bring under their fold aspects such as undue advantage, illegal gain or benefit and quid pro quo in the discharge of public duties," it added.

The body of the ombudsman stated that the CBI is supposed to file periodical reports every month regarding the status of the investigation.