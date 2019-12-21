CAA protest: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad arrested, sent to 14-day judicial custody 

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Saturday was sent to Tihar jail from Tis Hazari Court. He is on 14-day judicial custody and was arrested earlier in the day.

Azad moved for bail at Delhi's Tis Hazari Court today. He was earlier denied permission for a protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar.

On Friday, Azad held a mass march at Delhi Jama Masjid area in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The national capital's Old Delhi area yesterday witnessed mass protests wherein the police had to resort to using water cannons to curb the agitation.

Delhi: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad who was detained yesterday has been arrested today. Azad was earlier denied permission for a protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar. pic.twitter.com/C0g9aP5Zxu — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2019 ×

As per reports, Azad has been booked by the Delhi Police for rioting, unlawful assembly and other offences in connection with the anti-citizenship protest in Daryaganj area.

In the FIR, the complainant, Daryaganj SHO Rakesh Kumar Sharma, said that the Bhim Army chief instigated a mob of around four thousand people outside the Jama Masjid during the Friday prayer.

Delhi: Bhim Army Chief, Chandrashekhar Azad being taken to Tihar jail from Tis Hazari Court. He has been sent to 14-day judicial custody. He was earlier denied permission for a protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar. https://t.co/7e1OzzgA1U pic.twitter.com/IzlWJtMRtZ — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2019 ×

After his speech, a mob of "thousands" started gathering between the Jama Masjid and the Delhi Gate, the police said as reported by news agency ANI.

"The Delhi Police tried to stop the mob at the Delhi Gate through barricading and asked the protesters to retreat. Around 6 pm, around eight thousand people gathered outside the DCP office, Central district and Darya Ganj," the FIR against Azad read.

A case has been registered against Azad under Sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and other relevant sections of the IPC.