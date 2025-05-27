BSF to name two posts after fallen soldiers; another to be called 'Sindoor'

Border Security Force (BSF) in its first press conference after the launch of Operation Sindoor, on May 7, released details on the retaliatory strike against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

During the media interaction, Shashank Anand, BSF IG, Jammu mentioned a drone attack and shelling by Pakistan on BSF posts. "We lost BSF's Sub Inspector Mohammad Imtiyaz, Constable Deepak Kumar, and Indian Army Naik Sunil Kumar.

"We propose to name two of our posts on our personnel we have lost, and one post to be named Sindoor," he added.

Not too long ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated that Operation Sindoor is not over and is now a part of our national doctrine against terrorism. BSF IG, Jammu said, "We are getting many inputs regarding terrorists returning to their launchpads and camps, there could be possible infiltration along LoC and IB. Security Forces will have to remain alert."

BSF protects the farmers, who indulge in agricultural activity along the international border. A day after the Pahalgam terror attack, a BSF personnel was apprehended along the international border in Punjab. He had accidentally strayed from the international border while escorting farmers from the fields.

The security forces stressed on these details: