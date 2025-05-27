Indian Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday (May 27) said that they planned to strike the terrorist launchpads near the Line of Control (LoC) on the night of May 9 and May 10 after Operation Sindoor. BSF stressed that India responded loudly and in an effective manner to the cross-border shelling from Pakistan.

During a press conference, BSF Inspector General of Jammu sector, Shashank Anand, said that the Pakistani post opened fire on India's positions, for which it was already prepared.

"As a result of this preparedness, we inflicted heavy damage on several Pakistani posts during the cross-border firing. We did not suffer any losses ourselves,” Anand said.

"On the night of May 8, when we carried out this operation, the enemy's morale in that area was visibly shaken. The next day, i.e., on May 9, Pakistan began unprovoked cross-border firing along the international border in the northern areas of Jammu, moving away from the Samba region,” he added. “The BSF was already prepared for such a situation, and on May 9 and 10, the BSF launched heavy shelling on Pakistan's border belt. During this period, we had planned that if the opportunity arose, we would also strike the terrorist launch pads located near the international border.”

BSF DIG SS Mand said, “On May 8, our surveillance detected 40-50 persons near the border. We did pre-emptive strikes. Pakistan then fired on BSF BOPs - we retaliated well. Inputs suggest many terrorists, their supporters, Rangers, and officers were harmed in our strike.”



‘Deliberate and planned attack’

Anand said that BSF carried out a “deliberate and planned” attack on a Lashkar-e-Taiba launch pad near the LoC.

"As part of this operation, on the night of May 9 and 10, the BSF carried out a deliberate and planned attack on a Lashkar-e-Taiba launchpad in ‘Looni’, which is located in Pakistan just 3 kilometres from the international border," he said.

“We are getting many inputs regarding terrorists returning to their launchpads & camps and possible infiltration along LoC & IB. Security Forces will have to remain alert,” he added.

On May 7, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26. Following strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, India said that over 100 terrorists were killed.