/BSF nabs senior Bangladeshi police officer infiltrating India near border outpost in North 24 Parganas

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday evening caught a senior officer of the Bangladesh Police while he was trying to enter Indian territory illegally in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, said top government officials. Officials said it was one of the rarest occasions that a Bangladeshi police officer has been caught while trying to enter India illegally.

“He was intercepted by BSF troops during routine patrolling. On searching him, the force recovered some identity documents, confirming that the intruder was a senior Bangladeshi police officer,” the officials told news agency ANI, requesting anonymity.

The intruder was intercepted while attempting to cross over through an unfenced stretch of the border. BSF personnel grew suspicious after his body language raised an alert.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He was immediately detained and later handed over to the West Bengal Police for further questioning.

The infiltrator, whose identity was not shared considering the ongoing investigation, was caught near Hakimpur Border Outpost between 6 pm and 7 pm in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

Rare, serious infiltration attempt; raises serious concerns

Officials added that the arrest of a “serving Bangladeshi police officer” marks a rare and serious infiltration attempt and raises serious concerns over motives and cross-border dynamics.

Officials said investigations are underway to ascertain the reason behind his entry into Indian territory and whether he was acting independently or on behalf of a network.

“Such incidents highlight the importance of constant vigilance on the Indo-Bangladesh border,” a senior official said, adding that coordination with state police and intelligence agencies is being strengthened.

North 24 Parganas vulnerable, exploited by smugglers and touts

The BSF guards the over 4,096 km India-Bangladesh border, which is one of the longest international borders in the world, and often witnesses cases of infiltration, smuggling, and illegal crossings. West Bengal accounts for nearly 2,217 km of this stretch, making it a sensitive zone for security agencies.

Besides, North 24 Parganas, from where the Bangladeshi police officer was arrested, is particularly vulnerable due to its dense population, riverine terrain, and proximity to urban centres.

The region is often exploited by smugglers, touts, and sometimes even organised groups attempting to cross over illegally, said officials.

The BSF also secures the 2,289 km-long India-Pakistan border that runs across Jammu and Kashmir in the north to Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat along the western flank of the country.

The force plays a critical role in preventing illegal immigration, trafficking and smuggling of contraband such as cattle, narcotics, and fake currency. It has introduced advanced surveillance, fencing projects, and coordinated patrols to plug gaps along the border.