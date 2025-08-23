/Are Ukrainian drones pushing Russia into a fuel crisis? How Ukraine is choking Russia’s energy lifeline

Kyiv’s drone campaign is starting to bite, with Moscow now facing fuel shortages and rising petrol prices. According to a CNN tally, Ukrainian drones have struck at least ten major Russian energy facilities in August alone. Ukraine’s intelligence service says the refineries hit account for more than 44 million tonnes of products annually, over 10% of Russia’s refining capacity.

How many energy sites have been hit?

Among the biggest targets was the Lukoil refinery in Volgograd, the largest in southern Russia. The plant was hit again on 19 August. Another large refinery in Saratov was also struck, while fires burned for days after a drone hit a refinery in the Rostov region.

Is Russia facing fuel shortages?

Petrol shortages have been reported in several Russian regions and in occupied Crimea. Sergey Aksyonov, the Kremlin-installed governor of Crimea, blamed “logistics issues” and insisted that Moscow was working to stabilise supplies. But residents tell a different story. An activist from the pro-Ukrainian Yellow Ribbon group in Crimea wrote on Telegram that petrol had disappeared from stations and added, “The understanding that this is the result of the good drones work on the Russian economy does not allow me to be sad.”

What’s happening to prices?

Despite subsidies, prices at the pump are rising. Wholesale petrol costs in St Petersburg have jumped nearly 10% this month and about 50% since the start of the year, CNN reported. Much of this is being passed on to consumers, with Russia’s far east among the hardest hit. Sergey Frolov, a managing partner at NEFT Research, told the Russian newspaper Kommersant, “Unfortunately, our forecast is unfavourable for now, we will most likely have to wait at least another month for prices to fall.” The Russian government has already banned petrol exports in an effort to contain the crisis, but this has instead boosted crude oil exports.

How is Ukraine using drones in the war?

Ukraine has shifted its focus towards long-range strikes using drones, missiles and sabotage. Its military claims such attacks have caused $74 billion in damage this year, with nearly 40% of strikes reaching 500 kilometres inside Russia. While these figures cannot be independently verified, CNN notes there is extensive visual evidence of destroyed refineries, pumping stations and storage facilities. Sanctions make repairs slower, and Russia has even turned to Belarus to cover shortages. Belarusian state-owned refiner Belneftekhim confirmed a surge in Russian demand for its oil products in recent weeks.

