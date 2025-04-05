Srinagar: Border Security Forces posted on the international border foiled an infiltration bid in the R S Pura sector of Jammu on Saturday and killed an intruder who was trying to cross into the Indian territory. The BSF said that alert troops foiled an infiltration bid along the international border in Jammu.

According to the Border Security Force, its troops noticed some suspicious movement close to the international border and spotted an intruder who was trying to cross into the Indian territory. Security forces warned him to stop, but he kept pushing into Indian territory and was later neutralised by the forces.

In the intervening night of 04 April/05 April 2025, the alert BSF troops observed a suspicious movement wherein an intruder was observed crossing the IB in #Jammu border area. He was challenged by the alert troops but paid no heed. #BSF troops sensing threat neutralised the… — BSF JAMMU (@bsf_jammu) April 5, 2025

The BSF has started the investigation to ascertain the identity and motive of the intruder.

“The identity and motive of the intruder are being ascertained. Vigilant BSF troops thwarted an infiltration attempt. A strong protest is being lodged with counterparts across the border over the incident,” said BSF.

The BSF will be taking up the issue with the Pakistan Army.

