/BRS suspends KCR’s daughter K Kavitha, cites her ‘anti-party activities’

Telangana lawmaker K Kavitha has been suspended from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, the party run by her father and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, after she publicly blamed her cousin and senior BRS leader T Harish Rao for the federal investigation against her father, KCR. In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, BRS leaders T Ravinder Rao and Soma Bharat Kumar said action had been taken against K Kavitha for her recent comments seen as “anti-party”.

“Party leadership is taking this matter seriously as recent behaviour and ongoing anti-party activities of MLC K Kavitha are damaging the BRS,” the party said on X, “Therefore, party President K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to suspend K Kavitha with immediate effect.”

Kavitha supporters launched a protest shortly after news of her suspension. Ravi Rathod, the Youth Vice President of the Telangana Jagruthi told news agency ANI, “Injustice has been done...”

‘Harish Rao, Santosh Kumar colluding with CM Revanth Reddy’

On Monday, Kavitha accused Harish Rao, the irrigation minister when the BRS was in power back in 2014, and ex-Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar of colluding with the current Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of the Congress party to tarnish KCR’s image.

“We have to think about why the taint of corruption came to KCR. Some who are close to KCR benefited in many ways by using his name. Did Harish Rao, who was Irrigation Minister for five years, not have a major role in this?,” she had said.

‘My father would emerge ‘as pure as pearl’ from CBI probe’

Kavitha also alleged that CM Revanth Reddy was protecting Harish Rao and Santosh Kumar. She said her father would emerge ‘as pure as a pearl’ from the CBI inquiry.

Kavitha’s allegations came a day after the Congress-led government in Telangana handed an investigation into alleged irregularities concerning the Kaleshwaram project to the CBI.

However, in contrast, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao, who is Kavitha’s brother, praised Rao.

Kavitha’s relationship with her father’s party has been strained for some time now.

In July, KTR appeared to sideline Kavitha when he appointed Koppula Eashwar as the party’s in-charge for an influential coal miners’ union. Kavitha had served as the honorary president of that union.

Kavitha said there was no meaning in the existence of the BRS when the party president was made an accused in the case of alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project, which the Central Bureau of Investigation is probing.

Kavitha had been facing the heat in the party ever since she was arrested by the CBI and jailed for nearly six months in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam case from March 16 to August 24, 2024. She returned to active politics and took up the cause of the OBCs independently, much to the chagrin of the party leadership.