‘We have won’: Maratha activist Manoj Jarange agrees to end 5-day hunger strike after state govt agrees to key demands

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday (Sep 2) agreed to end his indefinite hunger strike on the fifth day after reaching a breakthrough following talks with the Maharashtra government on two key demands. Jarange had been protesting since August 29 at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan, seeking a 10 per cent quota for the Maratha community in government jobs and educational institutions.

Jarange said that their key demands, according to Kunbi status, an OBC caste, to the Maratha community had been agreed upon by the government. He added that his supporters would vacate Mumbai once the government issued a resolution.

The activist also said that the government has promised to withdraw cases filed against protesters by the end of this month. The government will also pay compensation and provide government jobs to the families of Maratha quota stir victims, who lost their lives during the protests.

“We have won,” Jarange told his supporters following the meeting with the Cabinet sub-committee led by Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.

The committee also informed Jarange that legal options were being analysed to issue a GR. Although the process to issue a resolution may take two months.

About 4,000 people took part in the demonstrations, which resulted in massive congestion in South Mumbai. The matter reached the Bombay High Court, which ordered the protest site to be vacated by 3 pm on Tuesday, saying the Maratha quota stir had “literally paralysed” the city.

Tuesday morning, the police pushed to vacate the site, leading to a tense standoff with protestors as they resisted. Later, the Bombay High Court allowed Jarange to stay at Azad Maidan until the morning of September 3.