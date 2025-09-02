The Indian state of Karnataka is under boil after some derogatory remarks were made against a centuries-old saint by a group of people. In Yadgir district of Karnataka, thousands from the Koli, Kabbaliga, and Talwar communities stage a mega protest demanding legal action against those who allegedly insulted Nija Sharana Ambigara Chowdaiah. He was a 12th-century saint. The protestors accused that people from a particular community made objectionable remarks against both Ambigara Chowdaiah and members of the Koli, Kabbaliga, and Talwar groups.