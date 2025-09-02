/'Even if I die, I won’t leave': Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange as police ask protesters to vacate

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Tuesday declared that he won’t leave Mumbai's Azad Maidan "even if he dies", after the Police served a notice directing all protesters to vacate the site. Authorities cited violations of the interim order that had set conditions for the agitation.

The Maratha quota protest has entered its fifth day on Tuesday, triggering strong reactions from the Bombay High Court, ordering his supporters to empty all streets in the city by noon.

Patil said he was open to dialogue with the Maharashtra government, but insisted that quota demand must be met. He urged supporters to remain peaceful. The notice followed a Bombay High Court order instructing protesters to clear Mumbai’s streets by noon, noting the city was “literally paralysed” by the stir, PTI reported.

“Even if I die, I’ll not leave Mumbai till demands are met,” he said once again. However, he directed his supporters to follow court orders and not to make trouble for the people of Mumbai. “You travel by public transport. Don’t bring vehicles. Even if I die, don’t resort to violence. Follow the path of peace for our demands,” he added.

Jarange Patil directed supporters to clear roads

Jarange Patil has also issued his instructions directing his supporters to leave Mumbai with vehicles and clear the roads in front of CSMT station and the BMC building. After his order, several vehicles began moving from the areas, as per the Indian Express report.

Meanwhile, intensifying the protests, Patil was seen taking some sips in the evening while addressing his supporters after the HC directives, as he stopped drinking water on Monday. The HC posted the matter for further hearing on Tuesday and stated that if the health of the Jarange worsens, the government shall provide medical assistance to him.