BRICS senior health officials to meet via video conference due to COVID-19

BRICS countries senior health officials are all set to meet in the next 15 days to discuss the COVID-19 crisis.

The meet will happen via video conference and it is a Russia-led initiative given the fact that Russia is the chair of the BRICS for this year.

More and more multilateral organisation are now meeting via video conference as travel restrictions disable any movement.

Last month SAARC and G20 leaders met via video conference and later today the UNSC will be meeting via video conference.

Both Russia and India being close strategic partners and members of G20, SCO and BRICS have been closely coordinating with each other on the coronavirus crisis. Prime Minister Modi and President Putin had spoken to each other on March 25 and discussed the ongoing global crisis.

On Thursday, foreign secretary Harsh V Shringla and Russian deputy foreign minister Igor Morgulov held a telephonic conversation to discuss the COVID-19 crisis.

Sources said that "both sides decided to be in touch for monitoring and facilitating the need for medicines and equipment on both sides."

During the talks, FS and DFM Morgulov appreciated the close bilateral cooperation in ensuring the welfare of each other’s citizens in their respective countries. There are about 15,000 Indian students in Russia and about 5000 Russian tourists in India.