Congress MP Sonia Gandhi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of leading the country into a constant state of polarisation, 'dragging the country into an abyss where our Constitution will remain on paper'. She made these comments after the Waqf Amendment Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha after 12 long hours of debating.

Advertisment

The bill was passed in the Lower House after 288 MPs voted in favour, while 232 members voted against it. The said bill gives the government a say in regulating Waqf properties.The ruling NDA has stated that the bill will be beneficial for the minority community; meanwhile, the opposition has slammed these claims and called it 'anti-Muslim' instead.

Also read: Waqf bill debate in India: How are waqf assets managed in other countries? See list

In her address to Congress MPs at the Congress Parliamentary Party meet, she said, "The Waqf Amendment Bill was in effect bulldozed through. Our party's position is clear. The bill is a brazen assault on the Constitution itself."

Advertisment

She further added, "Whether it is education, civil rights and liberties, our federal structure or the conduct of elections, the Modi government is dragging the country into an abyss where our Constitution will remain on paper, and we know their intention is to demolish even that."

Also read: Waqf Amendment Bill passed in Lok Sabha with 288 votes in favour

She encouraged her party to remain steadfast in their fight to make things fair. "It is vital for all of us to continue to fight for what is right and just, to expose the Modi government’s failing and intention to turn India into a surveillance state.”

Advertisment

“Gone are the days when the ruling party was accommodating of the Opposition, when debates and discussions used to take place in both Houses, and as MPs we looked forward to them,” she added.