Both parties decided to disengage and deescalate the situation: Chinese foreign ministry

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian on Monday echoed what Indian Army sources have confirmed. Sources on Monday informed that the troops of People Liberation Army (PLA) have started removing tents and moving back from certain areas of the Galwan Valley, in a first sign of disengagement of troops from the area.

They said disengagement of the Chinese troops has started as per an agreement between the Corps Commander of the two sides.

Similar movement of vehicles of the Chinese Army is seen at Gogra Hot Spring area, the sources said.

The Indian and Chinese armies are locked in a bitter standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for the last seven weeks.

Lijian said at the third commander-level talks between the two militaries on June 30, both parties decided to disengage and deescalate the situation.

''China and India have made progress coming up with effective measures for frontline troops to disengage and deescalate the border situation at the third commander-level talks between the two militaries on June 30,'' China's Global Times quoted Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian as saying.

The tension escalated manifold after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash in Galwan Valley on June 15.

The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to give out the details.

India has been insisting on restoration of status quo ante in all areas of eastern Ladakh to restore peace and tranquillity in the region.

India and China have held several rounds of diplomatic and military talks in the last few weeks to ease tension in the region. However, there was no visible sign of end to the standoff though the two sides agreed to initiate disengagement of the forces from the region.