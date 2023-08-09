Border areas opened for visitors and tourists picking up fast as arrivals increase

Kashmir was always famous for places like Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonamarg, but with the opening of areas close to the line of control, a huge number of tourists are visiting and exploring these areas. Along with the beauty of these mountain ranges, tourists are excited to see a border that divides the two countries.

The guns have fallen silent on the Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan for over two years now. And after these peaceful years, the government of Jammu and Kashmir, along with the department of tourism, have opened many areas close to the LoC for tourists and visitors.

The people living on the line of control are finally living a peaceful life and are ready to welcome tourists from across the country and world. The areas close to LoC in North Kashmir include Keran, Gurez, Tangdhar, Machil and Bangus that have been added to the new list of tourist places in the valley.

"We have been promoting the border areas. We don’t want haphazard development; we want to maintain our ecology. It was very difficult to come to these places few years ago but after the abrogation of article 370, we are opening border areas and tourists are loving it. Tourism is the back bone of the valley and this will help in building the economy of these areas. The response has been fantastic, people are so excited," Raja Yaqoob Farooq , Director Tourism Kashmir.

The department of tourism has prepared a plan to build infrastructure in these areas while keeping environment in mind. They are also providing employment and generating economic opportunities for the local people of these areas.

“Keran is a very important tourist destination among the bordering areas open for tourists. We are trying to provide the infrastructure. You can apply for an e pass. Within 24 hours you get the pass to visit. The biggest gain will be for the local. Tourism can provide employment, it can help in building infrastructure, it will boost the local economy,” said Ayushi Sudan, DC Kupwara.

With breathtaking views of hills and rivers, these places are being promoted as adventure tourism destinations. And what is exciting for the people is waving at people from across the border. People from various parts of the country come to witness these visuals.

“I am extremely happy; I had seen this on the social media and I came to see the place with my family. It looks better than what I saw on social media. Looking at Pakistani people from so closely is also very nice and exciting. I will tell everyone to come here. It’s without fencing border and is amazing" said Raju J, tourist.

Significantly, Kashmir has witnessed record breaking tourist arrivals in the last 4 months. With all the major tourist destinations of the Kashmir Valley like Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonamarg fully booked for most of the season. The government says that promoting these sites will also help in meeting the huge influx of tourists visiting the Kashmir Valley.

"When it used to be ceasefire violation we used to run for our lives. It’s so peaceful now. Nothing happened since last 70 years but in the last 4 years things have changed drastically. Our roads are better, our water and electricity is better. I congratulate the central government and Indian army for their exemplary work. It’s a beautiful scene when people from both the countries wave at each other," Mumtaz Khan, a local.

The Indian Army has played a major role in opening these areas to the public. The entire security system in these areas is under the Indian Army and they are not only protecting these areas but also promoting them as tourist destinations. The local people of the area say that without the Indian Army, it would not be possible to welcome tourists in these areas.

