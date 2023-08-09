Amit Shah slams opposition for politicising Manipur issue, appeals for peace in state

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while reacting on the issue of Manipur in Lok Sabha on Wednesday denounced the Opposition for not having a discussion over the 'sensitive' issue.

“From day one I was ready for the discussion on the Manipur issue but Opposition never wanted to do a discussion. If they would have not been satisfied with my points, then they should have demanded the PM's statement. But, the Opposition was not ready to have the discussion,” Shah said in the Lower House.

He then said that during the time when the BJP government was in power in the northeastern state of Manipur, no such situation arose for which there would have been the requirement of a curfew.

“The opposition doesn't want me to speak but they can't silence me. You have to listen to me. 130 cr people have elected us so they have to listen to us...It has been almost six years since BJP formed a government there. During the past six years of our government, the need for a curfew never rose," Shah said while speaking on the no-confidence motion in the Lower House.

He added that doing politics over such a sensitive matter is “shameful”.

#WATCH | I agree that there have been incidents of violence in Manipur. No one can support such incidents. Doing politics on these incidents is shameful: Home Minister Amit Shah on violence in Manipur

“I agree that there have been incidents of violence in Manipur. No one can support such incidents. Doing politics on these incidents is shameful,” Shah said.

Shah, on the opposition's demands to sack Chief Minister N Biren Singh, said that Singh was cooperating with the Centre to restore peace in the state.

“A state CM needs to be changed when he is not cooperating. This CM is cooperating with the Centre,” he said.

Shah appeals for peace in Manipur

Amit Shah urged both warring communities, Meitei and Kuki, to hold talks saying that violence was not the solution.

“I assure you that we will bring peace in the state. Politics should not be done on this issue,” Shah said.

The Lok Sabha adopted a resolution on Wednesday appealing for peace in Manipur, with NDA members enthusiastically supporting it in the presence of the opposition.

(With inputs from agencies)

