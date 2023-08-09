India: Milestone for Tata Lockheed Martin- parts for 200 'C-130J' military planes delivered

Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Limited(TLMAL) achieved a significant milestone as it completed the delivery of 200 empennage structures for the 'C-130J Super Hercules' military aircraft. The empennage is the name given to the entire tail section of the aircraft, including both the horizontal and vertical stabilizers, the rudder and the elevator.

As a combined unit, it works similar to the feather on the arrow, helping guide the aircraft. The 'C-130J Super Hercules' is the current variant of the legacy C-130 Hercules and is operated by 21 nations.

According to the firm, their facility in Adibatla, Hyderabad, in India, has the distinction of being the single global source of C-130J empennage assemblies that are installed on all new Super Hercules aircraft produced in Marietta, Georgia, in the United States. C-130J Empennage assemblies produced by TLMAL include the aircraft’s horizontal and vertical stabilizers along with leading edges and tip assemblies.

“The C-130J is known as the world’s workhorse not just for its large global presence, but also for its international supply chain partners including TLMAL,” said Rod McLean, vice president and general manager of the Air Mobility & Maritime Missions line of business at Lockheed Martin. “Each TLMAL-produced empennage literally helps the mighty Super Hercules take flight to support critical missions that impact lives and make history. While it takes many parts and pieces to build an empennage, it also requires a group of highly dedicated and skilled individuals" he said.

Empennages made by TLMAL are included in C-130Js operated by seven nations, including India, said the firm. A tactical airlifter, C-130Js perform search and rescue, peacekeeping, combat delivery, maritime patrol, special operations, aerial refuelling, commercial cargo transport, medical evacuation and humanitarian response missions.

"Today, we take immense pride in reaching the momentous milestone of producing the 200th empennage for C-130J right here in India," said Sukaran Singh, CEO and managing director, Tata Advanced Systems Limited. In March 2023, Lockheed Martin and Tata Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding to begin the implementation of fighter wing production at their Hyderabad facility. The company had said, TLMAL demonstrated the capability to produce one of the most technologically complex aerostructures — a fuel-carrying, 9G (force enduring), 12,000 hour (endurance), interchangeable/replaceable fighter wing.

TLMAL- a joint venture between Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Lockheed Martin Aeronautics [NYSE: LMT], was established in 2010. At present, the combined entity employs 650 personnel in India.

